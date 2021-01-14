Morgan Stanley Boosts Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) Price Target to $2,450.00

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) had its target price upped by Morgan Stanley from $2,250.00 to $2,450.00 in a research report released on Monday morning, AnalystRatings.net reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Booking from $1,950.00 to $1,840.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 6th. Smith Barney Citigroup downgraded shares of Booking from a buy rating to a neutral rating and increased their price target for the stock from $2,050.00 to $2,250.00 in a report on Thursday, December 10th. BidaskClub raised shares of Booking from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, November 7th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Booking from $1,960.00 to $2,290.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Booking from $2,150.00 to $2,200.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-two have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Booking presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $1,914.07.

NASDAQ:BKNG opened at $2,182.42 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $89.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.74, a PEG ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 1.23. Booking has a 1-year low of $1,107.29 and a 1-year high of $2,290.03. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $2,132.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $1,864.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39, a current ratio of 3.17 and a quick ratio of 3.17.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The business services provider reported $12.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $15.98 by ($3.71). Booking had a return on equity of 25.72% and a net margin of 15.68%. The firm had revenue of $2.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.53 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $45.54 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 47.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Booking will post 3.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Booking by 13.6% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 139,063 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $237,894,000 after purchasing an additional 16,691 shares during the period. Wealth Alliance acquired a new stake in shares of Booking during the 3rd quarter worth $217,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new stake in shares of Booking during the 2nd quarter worth $15,140,000. QCM Cayman Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Booking by 43.2% during the 3rd quarter. QCM Cayman Ltd. now owns 858 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,468,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Booking by 104.8% during the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 4,300 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $9,577,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares in the last quarter. 91.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Booking

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

