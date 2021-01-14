Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:KOF) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:KOF) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the six ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Coca-Cola FEMSA from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Finally, BidaskClub raised Coca-Cola FEMSA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Tredje AP fonden boosted its holdings in Coca-Cola FEMSA by 12.6% in the third quarter. Tredje AP fonden now owns 4,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,000 after acquiring an additional 470 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Coca-Cola FEMSA by 15.2% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,000 after acquiring an additional 907 shares during the period. Manning & Napier Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA by 3.3% during the third quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 34,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,418,000 after acquiring an additional 1,105 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA during the third quarter worth approximately $52,000. 7.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:KOF opened at $46.76 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.08. Coca-Cola FEMSA has a 12-month low of $36.16 and a 12-month high of $65.49. The firm has a market cap of $9.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

Coca-Cola FEMSA (NYSE:KOF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 26th. The company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $2.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.02 billion. Coca-Cola FEMSA had a return on equity of 8.04% and a net margin of 4.86%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Coca-Cola FEMSA will post 2.33 EPS for the current year.

Coca-Cola FEMSA Company Profile

Coca-Cola FEMSA, SAB. de C.V., a franchise bottler, produces, markets, sells, and distributes Coca-Cola trademark beverages. The company offers sparkling beverages, including colas and flavored sparkling beverages; and waters and still beverages, such as juice drinks, coffee, teas, milk, value-added dairy products, sports drinks, energy drinks, and plant-based drinks.

