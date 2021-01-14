Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (FRE.F) (FRA:FRE) Given a €60.40 Price Target by JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts

Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (FRE.F) (FRA:FRE) has been assigned a €60.40 ($71.06) price target by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report issued on Tuesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 55.67% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also commented on FRE. DZ Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (FRE.F) in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Credit Suisse Group set a €35.00 ($41.18) target price on Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (FRE.F) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Nord/LB set a €40.00 ($47.06) target price on Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (FRE.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €48.00 ($56.47) target price on Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (FRE.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Barclays set a €54.00 ($63.53) target price on Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (FRE.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €49.35 ($58.06).

FRE stock opened at €38.80 ($45.65) on Tuesday. Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA has a twelve month low of €60.16 ($70.78) and a twelve month high of €80.00 ($94.12). The business has a 50 day moving average of €38.25 and a 200 day moving average of €39.04.

Fresenius SE & Co KGaA, a health care group, provides products and services for dialysis, hospitals, and outpatient medical care worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Fresenius Medical Care, Fresenius Kabi, Fresenius Helios, and Fresenius Vamed. The Fresenius Medical Care segment offers products and services for patients with chronic kidney failure.

