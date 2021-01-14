Reckitt Benckiser Group plc (RB.L) (LON:RB) PT Set at GBX 8,600 by UBS Group

Reckitt Benckiser Group plc (RB.L) (LON:RB) has been given a GBX 8,600 ($112.36) price target by equities research analysts at UBS Group in a research report issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 36.33% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on RB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 9,000 ($117.59) target price on Reckitt Benckiser Group plc (RB.L) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 6,850 ($89.50) target price on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group plc (RB.L) in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Barclays set a GBX 9,200 ($120.20) price target on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group plc (RB.L) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group plc (RB.L) to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from GBX 7,100 ($92.76) to GBX 5,845 ($76.37) in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 7,800 ($101.91) price target on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group plc (RB.L) in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 7,605.59 ($99.37).

Shares of LON:RB opened at GBX 6,308 ($82.41) on Tuesday. Reckitt Benckiser Group plc has a 12 month low of GBX 5,130 ($67.02) and a 12 month high of GBX 8,191.30 ($107.02). The stock has a market cap of £44.96 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.46. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 7,352.64 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 7,537.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 127.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.61.

In related news, insider Christopher Sinclair purchased 3,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 6,719 ($87.78) per share, for a total transaction of £248,603 ($324,801.41). Also, insider Laxman Narasimhan purchased 7,930 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 25th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 6,329 ($82.69) per share, for a total transaction of £501,889.70 ($655,722.11).

Reckitt Benckiser Group plc (RB.L) Company Profile

Reckitt Benckiser Group plc manufactures, markets, and sells health, hygiene, and home products. The company offers acne treatment creams, facial washes, and cleansing pads; disinfection, hygiene, and first aid products; condoms, sex toys, and lubricants; heartburn and indigestion solutions; and cough and chest congestion, multi-symptom, and sinus remedies for adults and children under the Clearasil, Dettol, Durex, Gaviscon, and Mucinex brands.

