Symrise AG (SY1.F) (FRA:SY1) Given a €101.00 Price Target by Sanford C. Bernstein Analysts

Symrise AG (SY1.F) (FRA:SY1) has been assigned a €101.00 ($118.82) target price by Sanford C. Bernstein in a report released on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein’s price objective would suggest a potential downside of 3.35% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on SY1. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €128.00 ($150.59) target price on Symrise AG (SY1.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Nord/LB set a €106.00 ($124.71) target price on Symrise AG (SY1.F) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €117.00 ($137.65) target price on Symrise AG (SY1.F) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. UBS Group set a €120.00 ($141.18) target price on Symrise AG (SY1.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €115.00 ($135.29) price target on Symrise AG (SY1.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €110.86 ($130.42).

Shares of FRA SY1 opened at €104.50 ($122.94) on Tuesday. Symrise AG has a 52 week low of €56.96 ($67.01) and a 52 week high of €73.48 ($86.45). The business has a 50-day simple moving average of €106.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €110.27.

Symrise AG develops, produces, and supplies fragrances, flavorings, cosmetic active ingredients and raw materials, and functional ingredients. It operates through three segments: Scent & Care, Flavor, and Nutrition. The Scent & Care segment develops, produces, and sells fragrance ingredients and compositions, cosmetic ingredients, and mint flours, as well as specific application processes for such substances.

