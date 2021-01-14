Kepler Capital Markets Reiterates €78.00 Price Target for Fielmann Aktiengesellschaft (FIE.F) (FRA:FIE)

Kepler Capital Markets set a €78.00 ($91.76) price objective on Fielmann Aktiengesellschaft (FIE.F) (FRA:FIE) in a report published on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. DZ Bank reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Fielmann Aktiengesellschaft (FIE.F) in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €68.00 ($80.00) price objective on Fielmann Aktiengesellschaft (FIE.F) and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Independent Research set a €76.00 ($89.41) price objective on Fielmann Aktiengesellschaft (FIE.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Warburg Research set a €66.00 ($77.65) price objective on Fielmann Aktiengesellschaft (FIE.F) and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, December 24th. Finally, Baader Bank set a €73.00 ($85.88) price objective on Fielmann Aktiengesellschaft (FIE.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Fielmann Aktiengesellschaft (FIE.F) has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of €69.43 ($81.68).

Shares of FIE stock opened at €69.70 ($82.00) on Monday. Fielmann Aktiengesellschaft has a 52-week low of €65.50 ($77.06) and a 52-week high of €77.50 ($91.18). The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of €64.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €64.52.

Fielmann Aktiengesellschaft invests in and operates optical and hearing aid businesses. The company manufactures, distributes, and retails visual aids and other optical products, including glasses, frames, lenses, sunglasses, contact lenses and accessories, and various merchandise, as well as hearing aids and accessories.

