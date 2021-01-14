Tronox Holdings plc (NYSE:TROX) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Tronox Holdings plc (NYSE:TROX) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $12.00.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on TROX shares. TheStreet raised shares of Tronox from a “d+” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Tronox from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Tronox from $11.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Tronox from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th.

NYSE:TROX opened at $15.13 on Thursday. Tronox has a 12 month low of $3.97 and a 12 month high of $16.00. The firm has a market cap of $2.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 151.32 and a beta of 2.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 3.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.71. The company’s 50 day moving average is $14.06 and its 200-day moving average is $10.23.

Tronox (NYSE:TROX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.04). Tronox had a return on equity of 12.07% and a net margin of 0.54%. The company had revenue of $675.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $612.34 million. Research analysts predict that Tronox will post 0.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Heritage Investors Management Corp lifted its stake in shares of Tronox by 8.0% in the third quarter. Heritage Investors Management Corp now owns 19,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,000 after acquiring an additional 1,433 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Tronox by 1.3% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 128,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,014,000 after purchasing an additional 1,685 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in Tronox by 2.6% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 211,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,662,000 after purchasing an additional 5,300 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in Tronox by 4.4% in the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 129,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $933,000 after purchasing an additional 5,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jackson Square Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Tronox by 58.9% during the third quarter. Jackson Square Capital LLC now owns 19,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,000 after acquiring an additional 7,191 shares in the last quarter. 55.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tronox Holdings plc operates as a vertically integrated manufacturer of TiO2 pigment in South and Central America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates titanium-bearing mineral sand mines, and beneficiation and smelting operations. Its products include TiO2, zircon, and pig iron, as well as feedstock and other products comprising rutile prime, ilmenite, chloride slag, and other mining products.

