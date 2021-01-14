Triumph Group, Inc. (NYSE:TGI) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Triumph Group, Inc. (NYSE:TGI) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the ten analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $8.67.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Truist upgraded Triumph Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $16.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Monday. BidaskClub lowered Triumph Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 30th. ValuEngine raised shares of Triumph Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, Cowen reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $5.00 target price on shares of Triumph Group in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd.

Shares of TGI opened at $13.00 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $677.44 million, a PE ratio of -2.09 and a beta of 2.61. The company’s fifty day moving average is $13.45 and its 200 day moving average is $9.20. Triumph Group has a fifty-two week low of $3.02 and a fifty-two week high of $25.66.

Triumph Group (NYSE:TGI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The aerospace company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.11. Triumph Group had a negative net margin of 12.14% and a negative return on equity of 12.76%. The firm had revenue of $481.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $466.17 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.64 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 37.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Triumph Group will post -0.57 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TGI. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its stake in Triumph Group by 111.1% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 2,233 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,175 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. grew its stake in Triumph Group by 2,931.6% in the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 4,608 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 4,456 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in Triumph Group by 2,588.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,533 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 6,290 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Triumph Group by 67.0% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,210 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 5,300 shares during the period. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Triumph Group by 70.6% in the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 24,100 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $157,000 after buying an additional 9,970 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.87% of the company’s stock.

About Triumph Group

Triumph Group, Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, repairs, overhauls, and distributes aerostructures, aircraft components, accessories, subassemblies, and systems worldwide. It operates through in segments, Systems & Support and Aerospace Structures. The company offers aircraft and engine-mounted accessory drives, thermal control systems and components, cargo hooks, high lift actuations, cockpit control levers, hydraulic systems and components, control system valve bodies, landing gear actuation systems, electronic engine controls, landing gear components and assemblies, exhaust nozzles and ducting, main engine gearbox assemblies, geared transmissions and drive train components, main fuel pumps, fuel-metering units, secondary flight control systems, and vibration absorbers.

