Geely Automobile (OTCMKTS:GELYF) Upgraded at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Geely Automobile (OTCMKTS:GELYF) from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Separately, Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded Geely Automobile from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, September 24th.

Shares of GELYF stock opened at $4.25 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $3.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.41. Geely Automobile has a twelve month low of $1.23 and a twelve month high of $4.40.

Geely Automobile Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, operates as an automobile manufacturer. The company engages in the research and development, production, marketing, and sale of automobiles, automobile parts, and related automobile components, as well as provision of related after-sales and technical services.

