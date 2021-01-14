Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:KNRRY) Receives Hold Rating from Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:KNRRY)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reiterated by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

KNRRY has been the topic of several other reports. DZ Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Credit Suisse Group restated an “underperform” rating on shares of Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold”.

OTCMKTS:KNRRY opened at $35.17 on Tuesday. Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft has a 1-year low of $19.85 and a 1-year high of $35.82. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $33.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.57.

Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft develops, produces, markets, and services braking and other systems for rail and commercial vehicles worldwide. It offers intelligence entrance, HVAC, auxiliary power supply, control component and windscreen wiper, and driver assistance systems, as well as platform screen doors, friction materials, and control technology products for mass transit and long distance rail vehicles.

