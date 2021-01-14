JCDecaux (OTCMKTS:JCDXF) Cut to Underperform at Exane BNP Paribas

Exane BNP Paribas cut shares of JCDecaux (OTCMKTS:JCDXF) from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms also recently commented on JCDXF. Morgan Stanley reissued an equal weight rating on shares of JCDecaux in a report on Monday, November 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of JCDecaux from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a hold rating on shares of JCDecaux in a report on Friday, October 30th. Smith Barney Citigroup reissued a neutral rating on shares of JCDecaux in a report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of JCDecaux from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $16.00.

JCDXF opened at $20.06 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.56. JCDecaux has a 52 week low of $15.30 and a 52 week high of $29.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

JCDecaux SA engages in outdoor advertising activities worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Street Furniture, Transport, and Billboard. The Street Furniture segment is involved in advertising in shopping malls; renting street furniture; selling and renting equipment; and the provision of cleaning, maintenance, and other services.

