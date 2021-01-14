IQE’s (IQEPF) Buy Rating Reiterated at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

IQE (OTCMKTS:IQEPF)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine upgraded IQE from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded IQE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday.

Shares of IQEPF stock opened at $1.02 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.95. IQE has a 52-week low of $0.16 and a 52-week high of $1.20. The company has a market capitalization of $812.75 million, a PE ratio of -34.00 and a beta of 3.15. The business’s fifty day moving average is $0.84 and its 200 day moving average is $0.70.

IQE plc develops, manufactures, and sells advanced semiconductor materials. The company operates through Wireless, Photonics, and CMOS++ segments. It manufactures compound semiconductor wafers or epiwafers using epitaxy process; and offers various products, including HBTs, pHEMTs, BiFETs/BiHEMTs, HFETs, LMHEMTs, LNHEMTs, and MESFETs for use in electronic devices, such as mobile phones, smartphones, mobile networks, Wi-Fi, smart metering, satellite navigation, and a plethora of connected devices.

