MEG Energy (OTCMKTS:MEGEF) Raised to “Outperform” at BMO Capital Markets

BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of MEG Energy (OTCMKTS:MEGEF) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report report published on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on MEGEF. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a buy rating and issued a $4.00 price target on shares of MEG Energy in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. National Bank Financial reissued a sector perform rating on shares of MEG Energy in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of MEG Energy from an underweight rating to an overweight rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. CIBC upped their price objective on shares of MEG Energy from $3.50 to $6.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of MEG Energy from $3.00 to $4.50 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $4.38.

Shares of OTCMKTS MEGEF opened at $3.87 on Monday. MEG Energy has a twelve month low of $0.82 and a twelve month high of $6.14. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $3.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.70.

MEG Energy Corp., an energy company, focuses on sustainable in situ thermal oil production in the southern Athabasca region of Alberta, Canada. The company owns a 100% interest in approximately 750 square miles of mineral leases. It is developing oil recovery projects that utilize steam-assisted gravity drainage extraction methods to improve the recovery of oil, as well as lower carbon emissions.

