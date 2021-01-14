Esperion Therapeutics Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NASDAQ:ESPR)

Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESPR) was the target of some unusual options trading on Wednesday. Investors purchased 4,557 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 580% compared to the typical daily volume of 670 call options.

Esperion Therapeutics stock opened at $26.91 on Thursday. Esperion Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $23.90 and a 1-year high of $76.98. The stock has a market cap of $750.17 million, a PE ratio of -6.99 and a beta of 1.56. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $28.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.75.

Esperion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ESPR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($3.07) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($3.52) by $0.45. Esperion Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 629.88% and a negative net margin of 46.15%. The business had revenue of $3.83 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.04 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($2.52) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 290.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Esperion Therapeutics will post -4.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ESPR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Esperion Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded Esperion Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on Esperion Therapeutics from $55.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded Esperion Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $77.38.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ESPR. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Esperion Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $186,000. American International Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Esperion Therapeutics by 5.7% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 15,833 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $812,000 after purchasing an additional 849 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Esperion Therapeutics by 4.2% during the second quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,900 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $508,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Esperion Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $1,070,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Esperion Therapeutics by 21.1% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 10,237 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $526,000 after buying an additional 1,785 shares during the last quarter.

About Esperion Therapeutics

Esperion Therapeutics, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes medicines for the treatment of patients with elevated low-density lipoprotein cholesterol in the United States. Its lead product candidates are NEXLETOL (bempedoic acid) and NEXLIZET (bempedoic acid and ezetimibe) tablets for the treatment of patients with atherosclerotic cardiovascular disease or heterozygous familial hypercholesterolemia.

