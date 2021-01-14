Daktronics (NASDAQ:DAKT) Shares Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $4.33

Daktronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DAKT)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $4.33 and traded as high as $5.25. Daktronics shares last traded at $5.20, with a volume of 159,225 shares changing hands.

The firm has a market capitalization of $326.30 million, a PE ratio of -104.00 and a beta of 0.66. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $4.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Get Daktronics alerts:

Daktronics (NASDAQ:DAKT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 1st. The technology company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.04. Daktronics had a negative return on equity of 1.59% and a negative net margin of 0.56%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Daktronics by 76.6% during the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 621,582 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,461,000 after purchasing an additional 269,619 shares in the last quarter. Investors Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of Daktronics by 3.4% during the third quarter. Investors Financial Group LLC now owns 533,850 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,114,000 after purchasing an additional 17,500 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in shares of Daktronics by 20.9% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 414,509 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,641,000 after purchasing an additional 71,600 shares in the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Daktronics by 38.0% during the second quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 354,619 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,543,000 after purchasing an additional 97,618 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Daktronics by 8.6% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 257,585 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,121,000 after purchasing an additional 20,390 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.58% of the company’s stock.

About Daktronics (NASDAQ:DAKT)

Daktronics, Inc designs, manufactures, markets, and sells electronic display systems and related products worldwide. It operates in five segments: Commercial, Live Events, High School Park and Recreation, Transportation, and International. The company offers video display systems, such as displays to show various levels of video, graphics, and animation; indoor and outdoor LED video displays, including centerhung, landmark, ribbon board, and corporate office entrance displays, as well as video walls and hanging banners; mobile and modular display systems; architectural lighting and display products; indoor and outdoor scoreboards for various sports, digit displays, scoring and timing controllers, statistics software, and other related products; and timing systems for sports events primarily aquatics and track competitions, as well as swimming touchpads, race start systems, and relay take-off platforms.

Recommended Story: What are the benefits of momentum investing?

Receive News & Ratings for Daktronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Daktronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.