Daktronics (NASDAQ:DAKT) Shares Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $4.33

Daktronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DAKT)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $4.33 and traded as high as $5.25. Daktronics shares last traded at $5.20, with a volume of 159,225 shares changing hands.
The firm has a market capitalization of $326.30 million, a PE ratio of -104.00 and a beta of 0.66. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $4.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.
Daktronics (NASDAQ:DAKT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 1st. The technology company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.04. Daktronics had a negative return on equity of 1.59% and a negative net margin of 0.56%.
About Daktronics (NASDAQ:DAKT)
Daktronics, Inc designs, manufactures, markets, and sells electronic display systems and related products worldwide. It operates in five segments: Commercial, Live Events, High School Park and Recreation, Transportation, and International. The company offers video display systems, such as displays to show various levels of video, graphics, and animation; indoor and outdoor LED video displays, including centerhung, landmark, ribbon board, and corporate office entrance displays, as well as video walls and hanging banners; mobile and modular display systems; architectural lighting and display products; indoor and outdoor scoreboards for various sports, digit displays, scoring and timing controllers, statistics software, and other related products; and timing systems for sports events primarily aquatics and track competitions, as well as swimming touchpads, race start systems, and relay take-off platforms.
