Investors Title (NASDAQ:ITIC) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $142.05

Investors Title (NASDAQ:ITIC) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $142.05 and traded as high as $152.00. Investors Title shares last traded at $149.49, with a volume of 4,248 shares traded.

Separately, BidaskClub lowered shares of Investors Title from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th.

The stock has a market capitalization of $282.84 million, a PE ratio of 8.30 and a beta of 0.98. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $158.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $142.05.

Investors Title (NASDAQ:ITIC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The insurance provider reported $8.07 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $67.63 million during the quarter. Investors Title had a return on equity of 17.38% and a net margin of 16.10%.

The company also recently announced a None dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 1st were issued a $15.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 30th. This is an increase from Investors Title’s previous None dividend of $8.40. This represents a yield of 1.1%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Investors Title in the third quarter worth about $33,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of Investors Title by 569.0% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 281 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc acquired a new position in shares of Investors Title during the third quarter valued at about $41,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of Investors Title by 9.9% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 875 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Investors Title by 20.7% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 945 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $128,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.18% of the company’s stock.

Investors Title Company Profile (NASDAQ:ITIC)

Investors Title Company, through its subsidiaries, provides title insurance for residential, institutional, commercial, and industrial properties. The company underwrites land title insurance for owners and mortgagees as a primary insurer; and assumes the reinsurance of title insurance risks from other title insurance companies.

