iCAD (NASDAQ:ICAD) Stock Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $10.52

iCAD, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICAD) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $10.52 and traded as high as $13.74. iCAD shares last traded at $12.92, with a volume of 96,059 shares traded.

Several brokerages have recently commented on ICAD. B. Riley boosted their target price on iCAD from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded iCAD from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. ValuEngine downgraded iCAD from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Lake Street Capital upped their price objective on iCAD from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded iCAD from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.25.

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.52. The company has a market cap of $297.07 million, a P/E ratio of -13.60 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a current ratio of 2.52.

iCAD (NASDAQ:ICAD) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The technology company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $7.13 million during the quarter. iCAD had a negative net margin of 67.61% and a negative return on equity of 55.84%. As a group, research analysts forecast that iCAD, Inc. will post -0.46 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO R. Scott Areglado sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.00, for a total value of $180,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 51,911 shares in the company, valued at approximately $622,932. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, President Stacey M. Stevens sold 18,665 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.28, for a total transaction of $210,541.20. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 172,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,950,176.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 53,665 shares of company stock valued at $650,541 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 12.43% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ICAD. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iCAD by 276.9% in the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 338,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,978,000 after buying an additional 248,324 shares in the last quarter. Sturgeon Ventures LLP increased its holdings in iCAD by 175.5% during the 3rd quarter. Sturgeon Ventures LLP now owns 243,459 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,145,000 after purchasing an additional 155,091 shares in the last quarter. Millrace Asset Group Inc. bought a new position in iCAD during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,246,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in iCAD by 321.5% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 152,489 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,343,000 after purchasing an additional 116,310 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in iCAD during the 2nd quarter worth about $702,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.22% of the company’s stock.

About iCAD (NASDAQ:ICAD)

iCAD, Inc provides image analysis, workflow solutions, and radiation therapy for the treatment of cancer in the United States. It operates through two segments, Cancer Detection and Cancer Therapy. The company offers PowerLook platform, which hosts the AI algorithm solutions and manages the communications between imaging acquisition systems, and image storage and review systems; SecondLook, a machine learning-based cancer detection algorithm that analyzes 2D full-field digital mammography images to identify and mark suspicious masses and calcifications; and automated density assessment solutions, which offers automated, consistent, and standardized reporting tool used for mammogram.

