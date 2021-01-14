Whitestone REIT (NYSE:WSR) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $6.93

Shares of Whitestone REIT (NYSE:WSR) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $6.93 and traded as high as $8.26. Whitestone REIT shares last traded at $8.17, with a volume of 137,715 shares trading hands.

WSR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Whitestone REIT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 10th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Whitestone REIT from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Whitestone REIT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.33.

Get Whitestone REIT alerts:

The company has a market capitalization of $346.03 million, a PE ratio of 17.76 and a beta of 1.30. The company’s 50 day moving average is $8.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.93. The company has a quick ratio of 2.19, a current ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01.

Whitestone REIT (NYSE:WSR) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.01). Whitestone REIT had a net margin of 16.59% and a return on equity of 5.78%. Analysts forecast that Whitestone REIT will post 0.83 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 2nd will be paid a $0.035 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 1st. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.14%. Whitestone REIT’s payout ratio is currently 39.62%.

Whitestone REIT Company Profile (NYSE:WSR)

Whitestone is a community-centered shopping center REIT that acquires, owns, manages, develops and redevelops high-quality open-air neighborhood centers primarily in the largest, fastest-growing and most affluent markets in the Sunbelt. Whitestone seeks to create communities that thrive through creating local connections between consumers in the surrounding communities and a well-crafted mix of national, regional and local tenants that provide daily necessities, needed services, entertainment and experiences.

Featured Article: How to identify percentage decliners

Receive News & Ratings for Whitestone REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Whitestone REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.