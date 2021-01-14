CSG Systems International (NASDAQ:CSGS) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $42.27

CSG Systems International, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGS)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $42.27 and traded as high as $45.28. CSG Systems International shares last traded at $43.95, with a volume of 126,108 shares trading hands.

Several brokerages have recently commented on CSGS. BidaskClub downgraded shares of CSG Systems International from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. ValuEngine raised shares of CSG Systems International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CSG Systems International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.00.

Get CSG Systems International alerts:

The firm has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a PE ratio of 20.93 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $42.27.

CSG Systems International (NASDAQ:CSGS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The technology company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $227.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $227.27 million. CSG Systems International had a return on equity of 21.52% and a net margin of 6.91%. CSG Systems International’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.88 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that CSG Systems International, Inc. will post 2.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 3rd were issued a $0.235 dividend. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 2nd. CSG Systems International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.92%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CSGS. First Hawaiian Bank purchased a new stake in CSG Systems International in the third quarter worth about $205,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB purchased a new stake in shares of CSG Systems International during the second quarter valued at approximately $287,000. Keebeck Alpha LP grew its holdings in shares of CSG Systems International by 15.7% during the third quarter. Keebeck Alpha LP now owns 8,988 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $368,000 after buying an additional 1,221 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of CSG Systems International by 2.3% during the third quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 13,608 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $557,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dean Investment Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CSG Systems International during the third quarter valued at approximately $969,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.04% of the company’s stock.

CSG Systems International Company Profile (NASDAQ:CSGS)

CSG Systems International, Inc provides business support solutions primarily to the communications industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers revenue management and digital monetization solutions, including Advanced Convergent Platform, a cloud-based platform; and Ascendon, Singleview, Total Service Mediation, and Wholesale Business Management Solution platforms.

Featured Article: Is the QQQ ETF safe?

Receive News & Ratings for CSG Systems International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CSG Systems International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.