Zafgen (NASDAQ:ZFGN) versus (OTCMKTS:KMPH) Head-To-Head Contrast

Zafgen (NASDAQ:ZFGN) and (OTCMKTS:KMPH) are both medical companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Zafgen and ‘s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Zafgen N/A N/A -$45.41 million ($1.07) -18.32 N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Zafgen and , as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Zafgen 0 0 0 0 N/A 0 0 0 0 N/A

Profitability

This table compares Zafgen and ‘s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Zafgen N/A -51.34% -34.55% N/A N/A N/A

Institutional and Insider Ownership

70.4% of Zafgen shares are owned by institutional investors. 14.2% of Zafgen shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Zafgen Company Profile

Zafgen, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for patients suffering from metabolic diseases comprising type 2 diabetes, Prader-Willi syndrome (PWS), and other metabolically related disorders. The company's lead product candidate is ZGN-1061, a fumagillin-class methionine aminopeptidase 2 (MetAP2) inhibitor administered by subcutaneous injection, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial and profiled for its utility in the treatment of type 2 diabetes and other related metabolic disorders. It also develops ZGN-1258, a MetAP2 inhibitor for treatment of PWS. Zafgen, Inc. was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.

