Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST) Earns Neutral Rating from Analysts at Bank of America

Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST) in a research report sent to investors on Monday, AR Network reports. The firm issued a neutral rating and a $57.00 price objective on the stock.
UPST has been the topic of several other reports. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Upstart in a research report on Monday. They set a buy rating and a $66.00 target price on the stock. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Upstart in a research report on Monday. They set an equal weight rating and a $58.00 target price on the stock. Finally, JMP Securities started coverage on shares of Upstart in a research report on Monday. They set a market perform rating on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $59.33.
Shares of Upstart stock opened at $57.88 on Monday. Upstart has a twelve month low of $22.61 and a twelve month high of $69.48.
Upstart Company Profile
There is no company description available for Upstart Holdings Inc
