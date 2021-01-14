Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST) Earns Neutral Rating from Analysts at Bank of America

Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST) in a research report sent to investors on Monday, AR Network reports. The firm issued a neutral rating and a $57.00 price objective on the stock.

UPST has been the topic of several other reports. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Upstart in a research report on Monday. They set a buy rating and a $66.00 target price on the stock. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Upstart in a research report on Monday. They set an equal weight rating and a $58.00 target price on the stock. Finally, JMP Securities started coverage on shares of Upstart in a research report on Monday. They set a market perform rating on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $59.33.

Get Upstart alerts:

Shares of Upstart stock opened at $57.88 on Monday. Upstart has a twelve month low of $22.61 and a twelve month high of $69.48.

In related news, major shareholder Daniel S. Loeb bought 1,200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 18th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $20.00 per share, with a total value of $24,000,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, SVP Paul Gu sold 213,124 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.60, for a total transaction of $3,964,106.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 200,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,720,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,283,124 shares of company stock worth $23,866,106.

Upstart Company Profile

There is no company description available for Upstart Holdings Inc

Featured Story: What is meant by a buy rating?

Receive News & Ratings for Upstart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Upstart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.