Jefferies Financial Group Initiates Coverage on BioAtla (NASDAQ:BCAB)

Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of BioAtla (NASDAQ:BCAB) in a research note published on Monday, AnalystRatings.net reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $51.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for BioAtla’s FY2020 earnings at ($1.33) EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at ($0.47) EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.52) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.60) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.43) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($2.02) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($2.43) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($2.73) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($4.76) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($2.94) EPS.

BCAB has been the topic of a number of other research reports. BTIG Research assumed coverage on BioAtla in a research report on Monday. They set a buy rating and a $47.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on BioAtla in a research report on Monday. They set an overweight rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock.

NASDAQ BCAB opened at $44.83 on Monday. BioAtla has a twelve month low of $27.15 and a twelve month high of $46.87.

In related news, major shareholder Cormorant Asset Management, Lp acquired 800,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $18.00 per share, for a total transaction of $14,400,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Guy Levy acquired 1,388,890 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of $18.00 per share, for a total transaction of $25,000,020.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here

About BioAtla

BioAtla, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops specific and selective antibody-based therapeutics for the treatment of various cancers. Its lead product candidate is BA3011, a conditionally active biologic (CAB) antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) for soft tissue and bone sarcoma tumors, non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC), and other tumor types.

