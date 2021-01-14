HC Wainwright Raises BridgeBio Pharma (NASDAQ:BBIO) Price Target to $87.00

BridgeBio Pharma (NASDAQ:BBIO) had its price target upped by HC Wainwright from $64.00 to $87.00 in a research note published on Monday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on BridgeBio Pharma from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on BridgeBio Pharma from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. BTIG Research upped their price target on BridgeBio Pharma from $49.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. SVB Leerink upped their price target on BridgeBio Pharma from $39.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered BridgeBio Pharma from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. BridgeBio Pharma currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $59.70.

BridgeBio Pharma stock opened at $65.68 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 9.85 and a current ratio of 9.85. The firm has a market cap of $8.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.26 and a beta of 0.82. The business’s fifty day moving average is $61.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.55. BridgeBio Pharma has a 52 week low of $14.23 and a 52 week high of $71.84.

BridgeBio Pharma (NASDAQ:BBIO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.98) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.90) by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $8.13 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.25 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that BridgeBio Pharma will post -3.66 earnings per share for the current year.

In other BridgeBio Pharma news, Chairman Charles J. Homcy sold 10,256 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.00, for a total value of $420,496.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 1,214,023 shares in the company, valued at $49,774,943. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Cameron Turtle sold 19,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.60, for a total value of $1,357,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 20,068 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,396,732.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 123,399 shares of company stock worth $7,212,059 in the last three months. Insiders own 40.32% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in shares of BridgeBio Pharma in the third quarter worth about $1,450,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of BridgeBio Pharma by 325.8% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 38,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,264,000 after acquiring an additional 29,660 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of BridgeBio Pharma by 410.9% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 2,260 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of BridgeBio Pharma by 144.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,786,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,698,000 after acquiring an additional 3,417,387 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of BridgeBio Pharma by 57.2% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 475 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.53% of the company’s stock.

BridgeBio Pharma, Inc engages in the discovery, development, and delivery of various medicines for genetic diseases. The company has a pipeline of 20 development programs that include product candidates ranging from early discovery to late-stage development. Its products in development programs include BBP-265, an oral small molecule transthyretin (TTR), which is ongoing Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of TTR amyloidosis, including cardiomyopathy and polyneuropathy manifestations; infigratinib, an oral FGFR1-3 selective tyrosine kinase inhibitor for the treatment of FGFR-driven cancers and achondroplasia; BBP-631, a preclinical adeno-associated virus gene transfer product candidate for the treatment of congenital adrenal hyperplasia caused by 21OHD; and BBP-454, a preclinical development program for small molecule inhibitors of KRAS for the treatment of pan-mutant KRAS-driven cancers.

