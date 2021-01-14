Barclays Begins Coverage on Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST)

Barclays began coverage on shares of Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST) in a research report report published on Monday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm issued an equal weight rating and a $58.00 price target on the stock.

NASDAQ:UPST opened at $57.88 on Monday. Upstart has a 1-year low of $22.61 and a 1-year high of $69.48.

In other Upstart news, SVP Paul Gu sold 213,124 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.60, for a total value of $3,964,106.40. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 200,000 shares in the company, valued at $3,720,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Daniel S. Loeb acquired 1,200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of $20.00 per share, with a total value of $24,000,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,283,124 shares of company stock valued at $23,866,106 in the last 90 days.

