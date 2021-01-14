BeyondSpring (NASDAQ:BYSI) Research Coverage Started at Bank of America

Bank of America began coverage on shares of BeyondSpring (NASDAQ:BYSI) in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. HC Wainwright dropped their target price on BeyondSpring from $46.00 to $43.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. BidaskClub raised BeyondSpring from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. ValuEngine raised BeyondSpring from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, November 20th. Finally, Evercore ISI began coverage on BeyondSpring in a report on Monday, December 28th. They set an outperform rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $27.40.

Shares of NASDAQ BYSI opened at $12.95 on Monday. BeyondSpring has a 1-year low of $9.38 and a 1-year high of $21.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 2.78 and a quick ratio of 2.78. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $11.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $395.18 million, a PE ratio of -6.35 and a beta of 0.60.

BeyondSpring (NASDAQ:BYSI) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.54) by $0.06. Equities research analysts expect that BeyondSpring will post -1.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in BeyondSpring by 10.2% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 21,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,000 after acquiring an additional 2,016 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in BeyondSpring by 4.1% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 30,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $405,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in BeyondSpring by 20.0% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 913 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in BeyondSpring by 6.3% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 230,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,065,000 after acquiring an additional 13,635 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in BeyondSpring by 5.0% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 762,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,154,000 after acquiring an additional 36,172 shares during the period. 7.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About BeyondSpring

BeyondSpring Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the development and commercialization of immuno-oncology cancer therapies. The company's lead asset is the Plinabulin that is in late stage clinical trials as an anti-cancer agent in combination with docetaxel in advanced non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) for the prevention of high and intermediate risk chemotherapy-induced neutropenia.

