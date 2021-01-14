Jefferies Financial Group Lowers LivePerson (NASDAQ:LPSN) to Hold

Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of LivePerson (NASDAQ:LPSN) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, AnalystRatings.net reports. They currently have $65.00 target price on the technology company’s stock, up from their previous target price of $55.00.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on LPSN. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of LivePerson from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, October 31st. Craig Hallum upped their price objective on shares of LivePerson from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of LivePerson from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. B. Riley boosted their target price on LivePerson from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, BidaskClub cut LivePerson from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, January 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. LivePerson presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $61.00.

NASDAQ LPSN opened at $64.53 on Monday. LivePerson has a 12 month low of $14.08 and a 12 month high of $68.55. The company has a 50-day moving average of $60.44 and a 200-day moving average of $54.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The company has a market cap of $4.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -34.69 and a beta of 1.38.

LivePerson (NASDAQ:LPSN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The technology company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.14. LivePerson had a negative net margin of 35.41% and a negative return on equity of 60.48%. The company had revenue of $94.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $92.67 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.17) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that LivePerson will post -1.09 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Daryl Carlough sold 2,735 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.50, for a total transaction of $184,612.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Monica L. Greenberg sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.94, for a total value of $929,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 416,829 shares of company stock valued at $23,800,295. 10.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Provenire Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of LivePerson during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,108,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new position in shares of LivePerson during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,570,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of LivePerson by 27.0% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 11,893 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $618,000 after buying an additional 2,525 shares during the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of LivePerson during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $8,099,000. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in shares of LivePerson during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $175,000. Institutional investors own 95.79% of the company’s stock.

LivePerson, Inc provides conversational commerce solutions. The company operates in two segments, Business and Consumer. The Business segment enables brands to leverage LiveEngage's intelligence engine to connect with consumers through an integrated suite of mobile and online business messaging technologies.

