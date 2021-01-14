Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM) Cut to “Market Perform” at BMO Capital Markets

BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report report published on Monday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. BMO Capital Markets currently has $56.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $51.00.

ADM has been the topic of several other reports. Argus increased their price target on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $49.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Monness Crespi & Hardt upgraded shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $51.08.

Shares of NYSE:ADM opened at $51.77 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $28.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.29 and a beta of 0.85. Archer-Daniels-Midland has a fifty-two week low of $28.92 and a fifty-two week high of $53.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $50.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $46.73.

Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $15.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.69 billion. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a net margin of 2.53% and a return on equity of 11.10%. The firm’s revenue was down 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.77 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Archer-Daniels-Midland will post 3.44 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Joseph D. Taets sold 5,260 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.22, for a total transaction of $269,417.20. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 225,814 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,566,193.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP John P. Stott sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.09, for a total value of $751,350.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 48,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,440,084.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 225,014 shares of company stock valued at $11,346,353. Corporate insiders own 1.27% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 9.2% in the third quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 43,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,024,000 after acquiring an additional 3,668 shares during the period. ELM Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 2.9% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 659,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,643,000 after acquiring an additional 18,565 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 16.0% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 361,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,796,000 after acquiring an additional 49,770 shares during the period. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland in the third quarter valued at $233,000. 77.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company Profile

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company procures, transports, stores, processes, and merchandises agricultural commodities, products, and ingredients in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition. It procures, stores, cleans, and transports agricultural raw materials, such as oilseeds, corn, wheat, milo, oats, rice, and barley.

