Spirit AeroSystems (NYSE:SPR) Upgraded to “Outperform” at Robert W. Baird

Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Spirit AeroSystems (NYSE:SPR) from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a report published on Monday, AnalystRatings.net reports. The firm currently has $53.00 price target on the aerospace company’s stock, up from their prior price target of $23.00.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Canaccord Genuity upgraded Spirit AeroSystems from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, November 20th. Smith Barney Citigroup downgraded Spirit AeroSystems from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $28.00 to $33.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. UBS Group raised Spirit AeroSystems from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $19.00 to $50.00 in a report on Monday, December 7th. Truist raised Spirit AeroSystems from a sell rating to a hold rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $12.00 to $40.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, Barclays raised Spirit AeroSystems from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $47.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, December 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Spirit AeroSystems currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $34.25.

Get Spirit AeroSystems alerts:

Shares of SPR opened at $39.08 on Monday. Spirit AeroSystems has a 52 week low of $13.69 and a 52 week high of $70.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.43 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 2.71. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $38.00 and a 200-day moving average of $25.93.

Spirit AeroSystems (NYSE:SPR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 8th. The aerospace company reported ($1.34) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.34). Spirit AeroSystems had a negative return on equity of 6.11% and a negative net margin of 3.93%. The company had revenue of $806.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $772.99 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.38 EPS. Spirit AeroSystems’s revenue was down 58.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Spirit AeroSystems will post -4.64 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 4th. Investors of record on Monday, December 14th were paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 11th. Spirit AeroSystems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 0.72%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Empire Life Investments Inc. raised its stake in Spirit AeroSystems by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Empire Life Investments Inc. now owns 116,291 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,199,000 after buying an additional 523 shares during the period. Farr Miller & Washington LLC DC raised its stake in Spirit AeroSystems by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Farr Miller & Washington LLC DC now owns 16,983 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $321,000 after buying an additional 570 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its stake in Spirit AeroSystems by 19.9% during the 3rd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 3,564 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 591 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its stake in Spirit AeroSystems by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 147,924 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,797,000 after buying an additional 680 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Spirit AeroSystems by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 9,688 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $232,000 after purchasing an additional 697 shares in the last quarter. 80.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Spirit AeroSystems Company Profile

Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures, and supplies commercial aero structures in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Fuselage Systems, Propulsion Systems, and Wing Systems. The Fuselage Systems segment develops, produces, and markets forward, mid, and rear fuselage sections and systems primarily to aircraft original equipment manufacturers (OEMs); and related spares, as well as maintenance, repairs, and overhaul (MRO) services.

See Also: How is the discount rate different from the Federal Funds rate?



Receive News & Ratings for Spirit AeroSystems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spirit AeroSystems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.