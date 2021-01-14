Corvus Gold Inc. (NASDAQ:KOR) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.03 Per Share

Brokerages expect Corvus Gold Inc. (NASDAQ:KOR) to post ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Corvus Gold’s earnings. Corvus Gold posted earnings per share of ($0.02) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 50%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Corvus Gold will report full year earnings of ($0.12) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.14) to ($0.09). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of ($0.06) per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Corvus Gold.

Get Corvus Gold alerts:

Corvus Gold (NASDAQ:KOR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 7th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03).

Corvus Gold stock opened at $2.37 on Thursday. Corvus Gold has a 52 week low of $0.72 and a 52 week high of $3.29. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $2.42. The company has a market cap of $299.55 million, a PE ratio of -19.75 and a beta of 1.41.

Corvus Gold Company Profile

Corvus Gold, Inc mineral exploration company, which engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. The company was founded on April 13, 2010 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Featured Article: Euro STOXX 50 Index

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Corvus Gold (KOR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Corvus Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corvus Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.