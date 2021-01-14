Abeona Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ABEO) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Abeona Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ABEO) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $2.00 target price on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 11.73% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Abeona Therapeutics, Inc. is engaged in developing and delivering gene therapy and plasma-based products for rare diseases. Abeona Therapeutics Inc., formerly known as PlasmaTech Biopharmaceuticals, Inc., is based in Dallas, United States. “

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. HC Wainwright lowered their price objective on shares of Abeona Therapeutics from $11.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $3.00 price objective (up from $2.00) on shares of Abeona Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. SVB Leerink lowered their price objective on shares of Abeona Therapeutics from $8.00 to $5.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded shares of Abeona Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $4.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Abeona Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $4.71.

Shares of Abeona Therapeutics stock opened at $1.79 on Tuesday. Abeona Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $0.99 and a 1 year high of $4.34. The firm has a market cap of $176.37 million, a PE ratio of -1.72 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.94.

Abeona Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ABEO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 16th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $7.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.00 million. Analysts anticipate that Abeona Therapeutics will post -0.46 EPS for the current year.

In other Abeona Therapeutics news, Director Todd Wider sold 33,876 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.49, for a total transaction of $50,475.24. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 920,256 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,371,181.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Paul Elliot Mann sold 17,079 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.59, for a total transaction of $27,155.61. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 772,907 shares in the company, valued at $1,228,922.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 102,800 shares of company stock valued at $136,761 over the last quarter. 19.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ABEO. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new position in Abeona Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $385,000. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in Abeona Therapeutics by 231.6% during the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 131,969 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $385,000 after acquiring an additional 92,169 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Abeona Therapeutics by 25.5% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 435,454 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $483,000 after acquiring an additional 88,424 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Abeona Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $78,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its stake in shares of Abeona Therapeutics by 327.4% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 95,295 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 73,000 shares during the period. 36.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Abeona Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and delivering gene therapy products for severe and life-threatening rare diseases. The company's lead programs are EB-101 (gene-corrected skin grafts) for recessive dystrophic epidermolysis bullosa (RDEB); ABO-102, which are AAV based gene therapies for Sanfilippo syndrome type A; and ABO-101, an adeno-associated virus (AAV) based gene therapies for Sanfilippo syndrome type B.

