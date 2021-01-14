JPMorgan Chase & Co. Raises Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) Price Target to $216.00

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) had its price objective increased by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $212.00 to $216.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the railroad operator’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target would indicate a potential downside of 0.28% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on UNP. BidaskClub raised shares of Union Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 30th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Union Pacific from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $198.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $199.38.

Union Pacific stock opened at $216.61 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $206.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $193.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.96. Union Pacific has a fifty-two week low of $105.08 and a fifty-two week high of $221.28. The company has a market capitalization of $145.97 billion, a PE ratio of 26.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.02.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The railroad operator reported $2.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.06 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $4.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.97 billion. Union Pacific had a net margin of 27.54% and a return on equity of 32.45%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.22 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Union Pacific will post 7.93 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of UNP. FMR LLC lifted its position in Union Pacific by 9.0% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,885,795 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,671,391,000 after purchasing an additional 816,580 shares during the period. Standard Life Aberdeen plc lifted its position in Union Pacific by 173.0% during the third quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 1,242,983 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $244,706,000 after purchasing an additional 787,737 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in Union Pacific by 250.1% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,098,954 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $216,351,000 after purchasing an additional 785,022 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Union Pacific by 13.7% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 5,397,596 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,062,625,000 after acquiring an additional 652,275 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its position in shares of Union Pacific by 40.7% in the third quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,954,705 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $384,725,000 after acquiring an additional 565,657 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.16% of the company’s stock.

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, engages in the railroad business in the United States. It offers transportation services for agricultural products, including grains, commodities produced from grains, fertilizers, and food and beverage products to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; coal and sand, as well as petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, and renewables; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, and soda ash, as well as intermodal and finished vehicles.

