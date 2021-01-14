Allied Esports Entertainment (NASDAQ:AESE) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Allied Esports Entertainment (NASDAQ:AESE) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Allied Esports Entertainment Inc. is a premier esports entertainment company. Allied Esports Entertainment Inc., formerly known as Black Ridge Acquisition Corp., is based in CA, United States. “

Shares of NASDAQ AESE opened at $1.65 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $57.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.45 and a beta of 1.22. Allied Esports Entertainment has a 12-month low of $0.40 and a 12-month high of $5.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.52.

Allied Esports Entertainment (NASDAQ:AESE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $5.89 million during the quarter. Allied Esports Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 59.30% and a negative net margin of 139.42%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Allied Esports Entertainment will post -1.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Allied Esports Entertainment news, major shareholder Knighted Pastures Llc bought 87,012 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1.14 per share, for a total transaction of $99,193.68. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,592,858 shares in the company, valued at $4,095,858.12. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 7.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Allied Esports Entertainment Company Profile

Allied Esports Entertainment Inc operates a premier public esports and entertainment company, consisting of the Allied Esports and World Poker Tour (WPT) businesses worldwide. The company has two segments, Gaming & Entertainment and E-Sports. It operates esports properties to connect players and fans via a network of connected arenas; a flagship gaming arena located at the Luxor Hotel in Las Vegas, Nevada; a mobile esports truck that serves as a battleground and content generation hub; and a studio for recording and streaming gaming events, as well as provides multiplayer video game competitions.

