Smith & Nephew plc (SN.L)’s (SN) “Neutral” Rating Reaffirmed at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Smith & Nephew plc (SN.L) (LON:SN)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating restated by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report released on Tuesday, AR Network reports. They presently have a GBX 1,438 ($18.79) price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective points to a potential downside of 8.58% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on SN. Berenberg Bank reduced their price target on Smith & Nephew plc (SN.L) from GBX 2,090 ($27.31) to GBX 1,975 ($25.80) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Shore Capital reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Smith & Nephew plc (SN.L) in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 1,753.50 ($22.91).

Shares of SN stock opened at GBX 1,573 ($20.55) on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 1,537.81 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 1,539.58. The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.21. The stock has a market cap of £13.79 billion and a P/E ratio of 34.37. Smith & Nephew plc has a twelve month low of GBX 1,055.01 ($13.78) and a twelve month high of GBX 2,023 ($26.43).

Smith & Nephew plc develops, manufactures, and sells medical devices worldwide. The company offers knee implant products for specialized knee replacement procedures; hip implants for the reconstruction of hip joints; and trauma and extremities products that include internal and external devices used in the stabilization of severe fractures and deformity correction procedures.

