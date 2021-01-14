Taseko Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:TGB) Price Target Increased to $2.00 by Analysts at TD Securities

Taseko Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:TGB) (TSE:TKO) had its price target boosted by research analysts at TD Securities from $1.90 to $2.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the mining company’s stock. TD Securities’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 48.15% from the stock’s current price.

TGB has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Taseko Mines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Scotiabank raised Taseko Mines from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday. BidaskClub raised Taseko Mines from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Taseko Mines from $1.70 to $1.60 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Taseko Mines currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1.54.

TGB opened at $1.35 on Tuesday. Taseko Mines has a fifty-two week low of $0.20 and a fifty-two week high of $1.47. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.26 and a 200-day moving average of $1.07.

Taseko Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:TGB) (TSE:TKO) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 26th. The mining company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $65.88 million for the quarter.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TGB. Capital Advisors Inc. OK raised its stake in Taseko Mines by 88.5% during the second quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 63,900 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 30,000 shares in the last quarter. LVW Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Taseko Mines during the third quarter worth about $415,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Taseko Mines during the third quarter worth about $365,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Taseko Mines by 249.8% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 73,096 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 52,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Taseko Mines by 177.5% during the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 2,846,365 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $3,013,000 after purchasing an additional 1,820,826 shares during the last quarter.

Taseko Mines Company Profile

Taseko Mines Limited, a mining company, acquires, develops, and operates mineral properties. The company explores for copper, molybdenum, gold, niobium, and silver deposits. It holds 75% interest in the Gibraltar mine located in British Columbia. The company also holds 100% interest in Yellowhead copper project, the Aley niobium project, the Harmony Gold Project, and the New Prosperity gold and copper project situated in British Columbia; and the Florence copper project located in Arizona.

