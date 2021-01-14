ContextLogic (OTCMKTS:WISH) Research Coverage Started at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell

Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell assumed coverage on shares of ContextLogic (OTCMKTS:WISH) in a report released on Monday morning, AR Network reports. The firm issued a neutral rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock.

WISH has been the subject of a number of other reports. William Blair initiated coverage on ContextLogic in a research note on Monday. They issued an outperform rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on ContextLogic in a research note on Monday. They issued a hold rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. Bank of America initiated coverage on ContextLogic in a research note on Monday. They issued a buy rating and a $26.00 target price for the company. Cowen initiated coverage on ContextLogic in a research note on Monday. They issued an outperform rating for the company. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on ContextLogic in a report on Monday. They issued a buy rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $25.64.

ContextLogic stock opened at $23.92 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $11.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.27. ContextLogic has a 52-week low of $17.41 and a 52-week high of $24.75.

ContextLogic Inc operates as a mobile ecommerce company in Europe, North America, South America, and internationally. It operates Wish, an ecommerce platform that connects merchants and consumers. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

