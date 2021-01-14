Seaport Global Securities Comments on Graphic Packaging Holding’s Q1 2021 Earnings (NYSE:GPK)

Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK) – Equities researchers at Seaport Global Securities issued their Q1 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Graphic Packaging in a research note issued on Monday, January 11th. Seaport Global Securities analyst M. Weintraub anticipates that the industrial products company will post earnings per share of $0.31 for the quarter. Seaport Global Securities currently has a “Neutral” rating on the stock. Seaport Global Securities also issued estimates for Graphic Packaging’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.28 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.30 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.35 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $1.24 EPS.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on GPK. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Graphic Packaging from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. BidaskClub raised shares of Graphic Packaging from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 12th. ValuEngine raised shares of Graphic Packaging from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Graphic Packaging in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Graphic Packaging from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Graphic Packaging has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.88.

Graphic Packaging stock opened at $17.87 on Tuesday. Graphic Packaging has a 52 week low of $10.40 and a 52 week high of $18.22. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $16.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. The stock has a market cap of $4.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.47, a P/E/G ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.18.

Graphic Packaging (NYSE:GPK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The industrial products company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.04. Graphic Packaging had a net margin of 2.12% and a return on equity of 15.24%. The business had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.64 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.20 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Graphic Packaging by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,460,211 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $231,924,000 after purchasing an additional 1,224,603 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Graphic Packaging by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,264,847 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $114,054,000 after buying an additional 164,894 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its stake in Graphic Packaging by 29.4% in the 3rd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 7,540,052 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $106,239,000 after buying an additional 1,715,000 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Graphic Packaging by 19.7% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,604,846 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $36,442,000 after buying an additional 427,930 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Graphic Packaging by 22.1% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,366,338 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $33,105,000 after buying an additional 428,128 shares in the last quarter. 89.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 15th were issued a $0.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 14th. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.68%. Graphic Packaging’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.48%.

Graphic Packaging Company Profile

Graphic Packaging Holding Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides paper-based packaging solutions to food, beverage, foodservice, and other consumer products companies. It operates through three segments: Paperboard Mills, Americas Paperboard Packaging, and Europe Paperboard Packaging. The company offers coated unbleached kraft (CUK), coated recycled paperboard (CRB), and solid bleached sulfate paperboard (SBS) to various paperboard packaging converters and brokers; and paperboard packaging products, such as folding cartons, cups, lids, and food containers primarily to consumer packaged goods, quick-service restaurants, and foodservice companies.

