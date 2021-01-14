Orkla ASA (OTCMKTS:ORKLY) Rating Increased to Buy at Danske

Orkla ASA (OTCMKTS:ORKLY) was upgraded by research analysts at Danske from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. UBS Group reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Orkla ASA in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. DNB Markets upgraded Orkla ASA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Orkla ASA in a research report on Monday, October 12th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on Orkla ASA in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. They issued an “equal weight” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Shares of ORKLY opened at $10.08 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Orkla ASA has a 12 month low of $7.01 and a 12 month high of $10.43. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $9.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.74. The firm has a market cap of $10.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.44 and a beta of 0.37.

Orkla ASA (OTCMKTS:ORKLY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter. Orkla ASA had a return on equity of 12.81% and a net margin of 8.96%. The company had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter.

About Orkla ASA

Orkla ASA engages in branded consumer goods, and consumer and financial investment businesses. The company offers branded products, including pizza, ketchup, soups, sauces, bread toppings, and ready-to-eat meals through grocery retail trade, as well as the out-of-home, convenience store, and petrol station sectors.

