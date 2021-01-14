BASF SE (BAS.F) (ETR:BAS) PT Set at €74.00 by Berenberg Bank

BASF SE (BAS.F) (ETR:BAS) has been assigned a €74.00 ($87.06) price objective by stock analysts at Berenberg Bank in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. Berenberg Bank’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 8.78% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also commented on BAS. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €60.00 ($70.59) price target on BASF SE (BAS.F) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Baader Bank set a €72.00 ($84.71) target price on BASF SE (BAS.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 7th. Morgan Stanley set a €60.00 ($70.59) target price on BASF SE (BAS.F) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. UBS Group set a €70.00 ($82.35) target price on BASF SE (BAS.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, Nord/LB set a €50.00 ($58.82) target price on BASF SE (BAS.F) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. BASF SE (BAS.F) has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €65.72 ($77.32).

BAS opened at €68.03 ($80.04) on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of €63.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €54.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.48 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.26, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 0.96. BASF SE has a one year low of €37.36 ($43.95) and a one year high of €69.24 ($81.46).

BASF SE operates as a chemical company worldwide. It operates through six segments: Chemicals, Materials, Industrial Solutions, Surface Technologies, Nutrition & Care, and Agricultural Solutions. The Chemicals segment provides petrochemicals and intermediates. The Materials segment offers advanced materials and their precursors for applications and systems, such as isocyanates and polyamides, as well as inorganic basic products and specialties for plastic and plastic processing industries.

