Nissan Chemical (OTCMKTS:NNCHY) Lowered to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Nissan Chemical (OTCMKTS:NNCHY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Nissan Chemical Corporation is a chemical manufacturing company. It offers melamine, sulfuric acid, nitric acid and ammonia; fine chemicals, including special epoxy, flame retardant and disinfectant. Nissan Chemical Corporation, formerly known as Nissan Chemical Industries Ltd., is based in Tokyo, Japan. “

Separately, Mizuho downgraded Nissan Chemical from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 14th.

OTCMKTS:NNCHY opened at $61.04 on Tuesday. Nissan Chemical has a twelve month low of $33.45 and a twelve month high of $62.35. The company has a quick ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 3.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $60.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $53.14. The company has a market cap of $8.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.49 and a beta of 0.64.

Nissan Chemical (OTCMKTS:NNCHY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter. Nissan Chemical had a return on equity of 15.66% and a net margin of 14.72%. The firm had revenue of $426.05 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $404.63 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Nissan Chemical will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Nissan Chemical Corporation engages in the chemicals, performance materials, agricultural chemicals, pharmaceuticals, and advanced materials and planning businesses in Japan and internationally. Its chemical products include MELAMINE, an adhesive agent; high purity chemicals; AdBlue, an urea solution; FINEOXOCOL, a saturated fatty alcohol and acid; ammonia, sulfuric, and nitric acid; TEPIC, an epoxy compound; Melamine Cyanurate, a salt of melamine and iso cyanuric acid; Nissan Reishi, a health food; phenylphosphonic acid; HI-LITE, a chlorinated isocyanulate; and OPTBEADS, a melamine-formaldehyde resin and silica.

