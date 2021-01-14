Mondi (OTCMKTS:MONDY) Rating Reiterated by UBS Group

Mondi (OTCMKTS:MONDY)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by UBS Group in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on MONDY. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Mondi in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Mondi in a report on Friday, October 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Mondi in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Mondi from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.00.

Shares of Mondi stock opened at $51.55 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.52 billion, a PE ratio of 13.35 and a beta of 1.05. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $47.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.83. Mondi has a 12 month low of $26.46 and a 12 month high of $51.80.

Mondi plc manufactures and sells packaging and paper products in Africa, Western Europe, Emerging Europe, Russia, North America, South America, Asia, and Australia. It operates in Corrugated Packaging, Flexible Packaging, Engineered Materials, and Uncoated Fine Paper segments. The company offers flexible packaging, bags, and pouches; personal care components; release liners; technical films; corrugated packaging products; industrial bags; barrier coatings; specialty Kraft and sack Kraft papers; containerboards; and office and professional printing papers.

