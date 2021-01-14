Contrasting Bill.com (NYSE:BILL) and indiePub Entertainment (OTCMKTS:IPUB)

Bill.com (NYSE:BILL) and indiePub Entertainment (OTCMKTS:IPUB) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, earnings, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Bill.com and indiePub Entertainment’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bill.com -22.74% -6.84% -1.76% indiePub Entertainment N/A N/A N/A

87.3% of Bill.com shares are owned by institutional investors. 11.1% of Bill.com shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 13.0% of indiePub Entertainment shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Bill.com and indiePub Entertainment’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Bill.com $157.60 million 69.27 -$31.09 million ($0.58) -231.90 indiePub Entertainment N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

indiePub Entertainment has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Bill.com.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Bill.com and indiePub Entertainment, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Bill.com 0 3 9 0 2.75 indiePub Entertainment 0 0 0 0 N/A

Bill.com currently has a consensus price target of $111.77, indicating a potential downside of 16.90%. Given Bill.com’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Bill.com is more favorable than indiePub Entertainment.

About Bill.com

Bill.com Holdings, Inc. provides cloud-based software that digitizes and automates back-office financial operations for small and midsize businesses worldwide. It offers artificial-intelligence (AI)-enabled financial software platform. The company provides software-as-a-service, cloud-based payments products, which allow users to automate accounts payable and accounts receivable transactions, as well as enable users to connect with their suppliers and/or customers to do business, manage cash flows, and enhance office efficiency. It also offers onboarding implementation support, as well as ongoing support and training services. The company sells its products through the sales team, accounting firms, financial institution partners, and accounting software providers. Bill.com Holdings, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Palo Alto, California.

About indiePub Entertainment

indiePub Entertainment, Inc. engages in the development, publishing, and distribution of interactive entertainment software for digital distribution channels in the United States. The company's entertainment software is used on major consoles, handheld gaming devices, personal computers, tablets, and mobile smart-phone devices. It also develops and publishes downloadable games for connected services; and operates indiePub.com, an innovative content creation site. The company sells its products to national and regional retailers, and national distributors. The company was formerly known as Zoo Entertainment, Inc. and changed its name to indiePub Entertainment, Inc. in May 2012. indiePub Entertainment, Inc. is based in Blue Ash, Ohio.

