Tesco PLC (TSCO.L)’s (TSCO) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Shore Capital

Shore Capital restated their buy rating on shares of Tesco PLC (TSCO.L) (LON:TSCO) in a research report released on Monday morning, AR Network reports.
Shares of LON TSCO opened at GBX 242.10 ($3.16) on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 135.89. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 231.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 222.25. Tesco PLC has a 52-week low of GBX 202 ($2.64) and a 52-week high of GBX 260 ($3.40). The firm has a market cap of £23.71 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.42.
About Tesco PLC (TSCO.L)
Further Reading: Is it Safe to Invest in Commodities?
Receive News & Ratings for Tesco PLC (TSCO.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesco PLC (TSCO.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.