Tesco PLC (TSCO.L)’s (TSCO) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Shore Capital

Shore Capital restated their buy rating on shares of Tesco PLC (TSCO.L) (LON:TSCO) in a research report released on Monday morning, AR Network reports.

Shares of LON TSCO opened at GBX 242.10 ($3.16) on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 135.89. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 231.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 222.25. Tesco PLC has a 52-week low of GBX 202 ($2.64) and a 52-week high of GBX 260 ($3.40). The firm has a market cap of £23.71 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.42.

Tesco PLC (TSCO.L)

Tesco PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a grocery retailer. The company operates through convenience and hypermarket store formats, as well as engages in the wholesale business. It also provides retail banking and insurance services. The company operates in the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland, the Czech Republic, Hungary, Poland, Slovakia, Malaysia, and Thailand.

