nLIGHT (NASDAQ:LASR) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of nLIGHT (NASDAQ:LASR) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “nLIGHT Inc. provides high-power semiconductor and fiber laser. It sells its products primarily in industrial, microfabrication, aerospace and defense markets. nLIGHT Inc. is based in Vancouver, Washington. “

LASR has been the topic of a number of other reports. Northcoast Research reiterated a neutral rating on shares of nLIGHT in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on nLIGHT from $26.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of nLIGHT from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, September 17th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. nLIGHT currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $28.33.

Shares of nLIGHT stock opened at $35.93 on Monday. nLIGHT has a 12-month low of $9.03 and a 12-month high of $38.56. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $33.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -49.90 and a beta of 2.68.

nLIGHT (NASDAQ:LASR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $61.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.34 million. nLIGHT had a negative net margin of 13.57% and a negative return on equity of 9.52%. nLIGHT’s quarterly revenue was up 40.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.01 EPS. Analysts expect that nLIGHT will post -0.44 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Scott H. Keeney sold 109,162 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.70, for a total value of $3,678,759.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 369,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,467,112.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Scott H. Keeney sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.71, for a total transaction of $138,550.00. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 181,662 shares of company stock valued at $6,017,559. Corporate insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of nLIGHT by 72.4% in the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 525 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in nLIGHT during the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in nLIGHT in the 2nd quarter valued at $63,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in nLIGHT by 37.6% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,000 after purchasing an additional 2,042 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in nLIGHT by 304.8% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $193,000 after purchasing an additional 6,190 shares in the last quarter. 80.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About nLIGHT

nLIGHT, Inc develops and manufactures semiconductor and fiber lasers components. Its products include semiconductor lasers, fiber lasers and optical fibers. It operates through the following segments: Laser Products segment and Advanced Development segment. The Segment Laser Products includes products such as fiber lasers, diodes, complete laser systems and components.

