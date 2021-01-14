J & J Snack Foods (NASDAQ:JJSF) Upgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of J & J Snack Foods (NASDAQ:JJSF) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “J&J Snack Foods Corporation is an American manufacturer, marketer, and distributor of branded niche snack foods and frozen beverages for the food service and retail supermarket industries. Manufactured and distributed nationwide, their principal products include SUPERPRETZEL, BAVARIAN BAKERY and other soft pretzels, ICEE and SLUSH PUPPIE frozen beverages, LUIGI’S, MINUTE MAID frozen juice bars and ices, WHOLE FRUIT sorbet and frozen fruit bars, MARY B’S biscuits and dumplings, DADDY RAY’S fig and fruit bars, TIO PEPE’S, CALIFORNIA CHURROS and OREO Churros, PATIO Burritos and other handheld sandwiches, THE FUNNEL CAKE FACTORY funnel cakes, and several bakery brands within COUNTRY HOME BAKERS and HILL & VALLEY. “

Get J & J Snack Foods alerts:

Separately, BidaskClub raised shares of J & J Snack Foods from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $162.00.

JJSF stock opened at $151.02 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $2.86 billion, a PE ratio of 158.97 and a beta of 0.56. J & J Snack Foods has a 12 month low of $105.67 and a 12 month high of $189.16. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $152.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $138.42.

J & J Snack Foods (NASDAQ:JJSF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.30. J & J Snack Foods had a net margin of 1.79% and a return on equity of 2.84%. The business had revenue of $252.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $227.07 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.36 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 19.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that J & J Snack Foods will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 21st were given a dividend of $0.575 per share. This represents a $2.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 18th. J & J Snack Foods’s payout ratio is 207.21%.

In other news, SVP Robert Joseph Pape sold 2,700 shares of J & J Snack Foods stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.29, for a total value of $424,683.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 15,010 shares in the company, valued at $2,360,922.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Dennis G. Moore sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.42, for a total value of $1,275,360.00. Insiders have sold 15,700 shares of company stock valued at $2,510,093 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 21.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in J & J Snack Foods by 22.2% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 928,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,036,000 after purchasing an additional 168,410 shares during the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC grew its position in J & J Snack Foods by 32.9% during the third quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 341,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,463,000 after buying an additional 84,390 shares in the last quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc increased its stake in J & J Snack Foods by 36.1% during the third quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 257,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,552,000 after acquiring an additional 68,270 shares during the period. Tributary Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of J & J Snack Foods during the third quarter valued at approximately $7,919,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in shares of J & J Snack Foods by 205.2% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 56,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,861,000 after acquiring an additional 37,669 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.41% of the company’s stock.

J & J Snack Foods Company Profile

J & J Snack Foods Corp. manufactures, markets, and distributes various nutritional snack foods and beverages to the food service and retail supermarket industries in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. It operates in three segments: Food Service, Retail Supermarkets, and Frozen Beverages. The company offers soft pretzels under the SUPERPRETZEL, PRETZEL FILLERS, PRETZELFILS, GOURMET TWISTS, MR.

Read More: Quiet Period Expirations

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on J & J Snack Foods (JJSF)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for J & J Snack Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for J & J Snack Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.