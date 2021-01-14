National Bank Financial Initiates Coverage on Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE:WPM)

National Bank Financial started coverage on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE:WPM) in a report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued an outperform rating on the stock.

WPM has been the topic of several other research reports. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from $83.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Peel Hunt started coverage on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in a research note on Thursday, September 24th. They issued a buy rating for the company. Barclays upgraded Wheaton Precious Metals from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $41.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Wheaton Precious Metals from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $58.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $55.82.

Get Wheaton Precious Metals alerts:

WPM stock opened at $41.16 on Monday. Wheaton Precious Metals has a 1-year low of $18.66 and a 1-year high of $57.89. The company has a current ratio of 2.73, a quick ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The business’s 50 day moving average is $41.73 and its 200-day moving average is $47.40. The firm has a market cap of $18.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.10, a P/E/G ratio of 8.78 and a beta of 0.55.

Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE:WPM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.01. Wheaton Precious Metals had a return on equity of 6.50% and a net margin of 37.30%. The business had revenue of $307.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $297.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.16 EPS. Wheaton Precious Metals’s quarterly revenue was up 37.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Wheaton Precious Metals will post 1.1 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dimension Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. tru Independence LLC acquired a new position in Wheaton Precious Metals during the second quarter valued at $31,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in Wheaton Precious Metals in the third quarter valued at $44,000. Capstone Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Wheaton Precious Metals during the 3rd quarter worth about $79,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its stake in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 1,033.0% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 3,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,000 after buying an additional 3,192 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.45% of the company’s stock.

Wheaton Precious Metals Company Profile

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp., a mining company, primarily sells precious metals in Canada and internationally. The company sells gold, silver, and palladium ores. It has agreements for 20 operating mines and 9 development stage projects. The company was formerly known as Silver Wheaton Corp. and changed its name to Wheaton Precious Metals Corp.

Further Reading: What is Call Option Volume?

Receive News & Ratings for Wheaton Precious Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wheaton Precious Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.