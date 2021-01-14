Kindred Biosciences (NASDAQ:KIN) Cut to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Kindred Biosciences (NASDAQ:KIN) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Kindred Biosciences is a development-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on saving and improving the lives of pets. Its mission is to bring to pets the same kinds of safe and effective medicines that human family members enjoy. The Company’s strategy is to identify compounds and targets that have already demonstrated safety and efficacy in humans and to develop therapeutics based on these validated compounds and targets for dogs, cats and horses. The Company has a deep pipeline of novel drugs and biologics in development across many therapeutic classes. “

Separately, Alliance Global Partners dropped their price target on shares of Kindred Biosciences from $10.25 to $9.25 in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Kindred Biosciences has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $9.35.

Shares of NASDAQ KIN opened at $4.85 on Monday. Kindred Biosciences has a 1-year low of $3.11 and a 1-year high of $11.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 12.71 and a quick ratio of 12.64. The business’s 50 day moving average is $4.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $191.33 million, a P/E ratio of -7.03 and a beta of 1.21.

Kindred Biosciences (NASDAQ:KIN) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.31). The firm had revenue of $1.04 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.57 million. Kindred Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 25.42% and a negative net margin of 62.50%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Kindred Biosciences will post -0.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Kindred Biosciences news, Director Denise Bevers sold 39,069 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.00, for a total value of $195,345.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 143,835 shares in the company, valued at approximately $719,175. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 12.63% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of KIN. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Kindred Biosciences by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,563,586 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $10,998,000 after buying an additional 81,934 shares during the period. Silverback Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Kindred Biosciences by 1.6% in the third quarter. Silverback Asset Management LLC now owns 590,545 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,533,000 after acquiring an additional 9,377 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Kindred Biosciences by 31.2% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 387,395 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,662,000 after acquiring an additional 92,114 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in Kindred Biosciences by 1,342.4% during the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 284,689 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,221,000 after purchasing an additional 264,952 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Kindred Biosciences by 12.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 147,974 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $665,000 after purchasing an additional 16,904 shares in the last quarter. 66.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Kindred Biosciences

Kindred Biosciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, is developing biologics that focus on the lives of pets. The company has a pipeline of novel biologics in development across various therapeutic classes and intellectual property portfolio. Its programs under development include interleukin-31 and interleukin-4R for canine atopic dermatitis; KIND-030 for parvovirus in dogs; KIND-510a for the control of non-regenerative anemia in cats; anti-TNF antibody for inflammatory bowel disease in dogs; and other biologics candidates.

