Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUPN) Expected to Earn FY2025 Earnings of $2.51 Per Share

Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUPN) – Equities researchers at Piper Sandler issued their FY2025 earnings estimates for shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals in a note issued to investors on Monday, January 11th. Piper Sandler analyst D. Amsellem anticipates that the specialty pharmaceutical company will post earnings of $2.51 per share for the year.

SUPN has been the topic of a number of other reports. TheStreet upgraded Supernus Pharmaceuticals from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. BidaskClub raised shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine cut Supernus Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Sunday, November 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.75.

Shares of NASDAQ SUPN opened at $28.23 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 1.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a PE ratio of 12.77 and a beta of 1.39. Supernus Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $13.12 and a one year high of $29.11. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $23.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.46.

Supernus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SUPN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 3rd. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.47. Supernus Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 19.44% and a net margin of 27.85%. The business had revenue of $155.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $130.76 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.54 earnings per share. Supernus Pharmaceuticals’s revenue for the quarter was up 52.1% on a year-over-year basis.

In related news, CMO Stefan K.F. Schwabe sold 46,347 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.10, for a total transaction of $1,024,268.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 49,119 shares in the company, valued at $1,085,529.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Gregory S. Patrick sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total value of $115,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 49,463 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,137,649. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 105,000 shares of company stock worth $2,312,660 in the last ninety days. 6.57% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Supernus Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at $102,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ bought a new stake in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth $146,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 250.7% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,540 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $155,000 after acquiring an additional 4,675 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC grew its position in Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 12.6% in the third quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 11,369 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $237,000 after acquiring an additional 1,268 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.81% of the company’s stock.

Supernus Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of products for the treatment of central nervous system diseases in neurology and psychiatry in the United States. The company offers Oxtellar XR, an extended release oxcarbazepine for the monotherapy treatment of partial onset epilepsy seizures in adults and in children 6 to 17 years of age; and Trokendi XR, an extended release topiramate, which is used for the prophylaxis of migraine headache, as well as for the treatment of epilepsy.

