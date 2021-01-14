Analysts Offer Predictions for bluebird bio, Inc.’s FY2025 Earnings (NASDAQ:BLUE)

bluebird bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLUE) – Piper Sandler issued their FY2025 earnings estimates for bluebird bio in a report issued on Monday, January 11th. Piper Sandler analyst T. Van. Buren forecasts that the biotechnology company will earn $3.30 per share for the year. Piper Sandler currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock.

Get bluebird bio alerts:

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of bluebird bio from $100.00 to $93.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. BMO Capital Markets cut bluebird bio from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $108.00 to $56.00 in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on bluebird bio from $68.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. William Blair raised bluebird bio from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on bluebird bio from $94.00 to $81.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. bluebird bio currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.69.

Shares of BLUE opened at $49.49 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $53.98. The company has a market capitalization of $3.28 billion, a PE ratio of -4.51 and a beta of 1.89. bluebird bio has a 52-week low of $38.95 and a 52-week high of $99.36.

bluebird bio (NASDAQ:BLUE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($2.94) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($3.02) by $0.08. bluebird bio had a negative return on equity of 45.78% and a negative net margin of 256.84%. The firm had revenue of $19.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.47 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($3.73) earnings per share. bluebird bio’s quarterly revenue was up 116.3% on a year-over-year basis.

In other bluebird bio news, CFO William D. Baird III sold 949 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.05, for a total value of $42,752.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 23,194 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,044,889.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 1,969 shares of company stock valued at $89,344 over the last ninety days. 3.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. NuWave Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of bluebird bio by 75.0% in the fourth quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 2,492 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $108,000 after acquiring an additional 1,068 shares during the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of bluebird bio during the 3rd quarter worth about $228,000. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in bluebird bio by 18.5% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 33,640 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,798,000 after purchasing an additional 5,252 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new position in bluebird bio in the third quarter valued at approximately $651,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in bluebird bio by 14.5% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 28,218 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,522,000 after buying an additional 3,571 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.29% of the company’s stock.

About bluebird bio

bluebird bio, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in researching, developing, and commercializing of transformative gene therapies for severe genetic diseases and cancer. Its gene therapy programs include LentiGlobin for the treatment of Ã-thalassemia and sickle cell disease; and Lenti-D for the treatment of cerebral adrenoleukodystrophy.

Featured Article: Asset Allocation and Your Retirement



Receive News & Ratings for bluebird bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for bluebird bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.