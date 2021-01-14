BWX Technologies, Inc. Forecasted to Post FY2022 Earnings of $3.38 Per Share (NYSE:BWXT)

BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT) – Equities researchers at Truist Securiti issued their FY2022 EPS estimates for BWX Technologies in a research report issued on Monday, January 11th. Truist Securiti analyst M. Ciarmoli anticipates that the technology company will post earnings per share of $3.38 for the year.

Get BWX Technologies alerts:

BWX Technologies (NYSE:BWXT) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $520.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $489.24 million. BWX Technologies had a return on equity of 61.50% and a net margin of 13.27%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.79 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of BWX Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of BWX Technologies from $74.00 to $71.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. BidaskClub downgraded shares of BWX Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered BWX Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird downgraded BWX Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $70.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.17.

Shares of BWXT stock opened at $60.09 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $59.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $57.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.73 billion, a PE ratio of 21.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.85. BWX Technologies has a 1-year low of $40.40 and a 1-year high of $70.57.

In other news, CEO Rex D. Geveden sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.30, for a total value of $171,900.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 92,837 shares in the company, valued at $5,319,560.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director John A. Fees sold 9,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.26, for a total value of $555,422.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 79,962 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,578,624.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 16,300 shares of company stock valued at $937,266. Corporate insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Xponance Inc. lifted its stake in shares of BWX Technologies by 4.7% during the third quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 6,505 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $366,000 after buying an additional 294 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in BWX Technologies by 11.3% in the 3rd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 4,721 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $266,000 after buying an additional 481 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of BWX Technologies by 14.5% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,073 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $229,000 after acquiring an additional 516 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank increased its stake in shares of BWX Technologies by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 7,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $403,000 after acquiring an additional 581 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fortis Group Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of BWX Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. 96.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About BWX Technologies

BWX Technologies, Inc manufactures and sells nuclear components in the United States, Canada, and internationally. Its Nuclear Operations Group segment offers nuclear components, reactors, assemblies, and fuel for the United States Department of Energy/National Nuclear Security Administration's Naval Nuclear Propulsion Program and other uses; close-tolerance equipment for nuclear applications; research reactor fuel elements for colleges, universities, and national laboratories; and components for defense applications.

See Also: Gap Down Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for BWX Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BWX Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.