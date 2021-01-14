Tractor Supply Forecasted to Post Q3 2021 Earnings of $1.44 Per Share (NASDAQ:TSCO)

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) – Wedbush raised their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Tractor Supply in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, January 11th. Wedbush analyst S. Basham now expects that the specialty retailer will post earnings per share of $1.44 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.40. Wedbush also issued estimates for Tractor Supply’s Q4 2021 earnings at $1.56 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $6.81 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Tractor Supply from $171.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 16th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Tractor Supply from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 31st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Tractor Supply from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Tractor Supply from $162.00 to $167.00 in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Finally, BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Tractor Supply in a research report on Monday, October 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $133.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $138.15.

Shares of TSCO opened at $153.18 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm has a market cap of $17.85 billion, a PE ratio of 26.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.02. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $142.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $141.70. Tractor Supply has a 12-month low of $63.89 and a 12-month high of $157.07.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The specialty retailer reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $2.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.42 billion. Tractor Supply had a net margin of 7.40% and a return on equity of 45.25%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.02 earnings per share.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TSCO. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its position in Tractor Supply by 19.3% during the fourth quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 11,299 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,588,000 after buying an additional 1,829 shares during the period. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd lifted its position in Tractor Supply by 44.7% during the fourth quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 3,719 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $523,000 after buying an additional 1,148 shares during the period. Central Bank & Trust Co. lifted its position in Tractor Supply by 323.6% during the fourth quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 7,900 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,111,000 after buying an additional 6,035 shares during the period. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Tractor Supply by 20.5% during the fourth quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,697 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $801,000 after buying an additional 969 shares during the period. Finally, Huntington National Bank lifted its position in Tractor Supply by 30.0% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 5,642 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $793,000 after buying an additional 1,301 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.91% of the company’s stock.

Tractor Supply Company Profile

Tractor Supply Company operates rural lifestyle retail stores in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

